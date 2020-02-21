15:40
New rules for obtaining Schengen visa by Kyrgyzstanis take effect

New rules for obtaining a Schengen visa by citizens of Kyrgyzstan have entered into force. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the new rules:

  • Visa applications can be submitted six months before a planned trip, instead of three months as before;
  • Conditions for obtaining a multi-entry visa are simplified, in particular, people with a positive visa history will be able to obtain multi-entry visas, the validity of which will gradually increase from one year to five years (previous visas should be used without violations; a person must have a good financial situation in their country; to have intention to leave the Schengen area before the visa expires);
  • Visa fee will be increased from 60 to 80 euros. The fee for children at the age from 6 to 12 years will be increased from 35 to 40 euros.

The Schengen visa allows to freely move through the territory of 26 states, 22 of which are members of the European Union.
