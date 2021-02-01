MFA informs about rules for Kyrgyzstanis traveling to Kazakhstan to get visas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed about new rules for Kyrgyzstanis traveling to the Republic of Kazakhstan to obtain visas at the Embassies or Consulates of foreign states located in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

Since introduction of temporary restrictions by the Kazakh side, the ministry has provided assistance to more than 2,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in leaving for Kazakhstan.

«At the same time, there are cases when intermediaries and organizations charge a fee for obtaining permission to enter Kazakhstan, referring to the need to pay for this service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that drawing up a note to the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan to coordinate the issue of entry into Kazakhstan is free of charge,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry calls on citizens not to trust dubious proposals to expedite approval of entry into Kazakhstan for a certain fee.

The following documents are required to approve the issue of obtaining a permit to enter the Republic of Kazakhstan for obtaining visas of third countries at the diplomatic missions located in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities:

Written application from a citizen (filled out personally) or a written application from a legal entity providing employment services abroad;

Copy of identity document of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic (ID card, passport);

Copy of document confirming basis for issue of visas at diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states located in Nur-Sultan and Almaty (with translation into the state or official languages);

Period for consideration of issue of entry of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic into the Republic of Kazakhstan is from five to ten working days and is associated with the internal approval of the appeal of the Kyrgyz side by the competent authorities of Kazakhstan.

Applications are accepted by the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic at the following address: Bishkek, 10, Togolok Moldo Street, from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 18.00 or by email: dks@mfa.gov.kg.

For more information, contact the ministry by phone 0312663250 (ext. 121).