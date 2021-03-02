Registration for Nationwide Testing starts in Kyrgyzstan

Registration for the Nationwide Testing will last until April 9 in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Department of School and Out-of-School Education of the Ministry of Education and Science, Marat Usenaliev, told at a press conference.

According to operational data, the number of graduates in this academic year is 58,287 students.

«Graduates of previous years, who wish to enter universities, can also pass the Nationwide Testing. Testing is voluntary, but citizens wishing to enter the higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan must pass it,» he said.

The Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods noted that registration is carried out online on the center’s website. Graduates can take trial online tests there, find free and paid training aids, video tutorials.

Registration of graduates of this year is carried out at the place of study, past years — in the district or city departments of education at the place of residence. «After providing all the necessary documents, graduates will have access to their personal accounts,» Inna Valkova, an analyst at the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods, told.

The registration fee for the main, as well as for each subject test is 370 soms.

The testing itself will take place from May 17 to May 23. In total, about 120 testing centers will be organized across the republic.