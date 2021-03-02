Month of fight against tuberculosis kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

Month of fight against tuberculosis started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the country reported.

The month-long campaign is timed to coincide with the World Tuberculosis Day, which is marked on March 24.

«The campaign has an important role in informing society about the seriousness of the disease and the need to fight it. Despite the big breakthrough in the detection and treatment of this ailment, it still remains one of those diseases that require serious and prolonged treatment, as well as early diagnosis,» the ministry noted.

It added that, despite the successes that Kyrgyzstan has achieved, the republic is still among the 30 countries in the world with the highest burden of drug-resistant tuberculosis, the treatment for which is difficult and lengthy.

«The situation was aggravated by COVID-19. Not only Kyrgyzstan, but the whole world expects an increase in the number of patients with tuberculosis. Perhaps, that is why WHO has chosen such a theme of the World TB Day 2021: «The clock is ticking,» the ministry added.