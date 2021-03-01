19:38
USD 84.75
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.14
Kyrgyzstan plans to buy electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan is negotiating with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan over the import of electricity in the near future. The President Sadyr Japarov told in an interview with Kazinform news agency.

According to him, if the situation at Toktogul water reservoir continues to develop in the same way as it is now, then it will come to a state fraught with disaster. Therefore, the issue of import of electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is being considered.

Kazakhstan announced its readiness to export 0.9-1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Kyrgyzstan.

«We hold negotiations with Uzbekistan as well. If we do not provide supplies from outside, then we will have to provide our country with electricity on our own, but as a result, no one will have enough water during the growing season. As a result, the water level in the Toktogul reservoir will decrease. Therefore, we have to import energy. This will be acceptable to all of us. We hope that as a result we will fulfill our interstate obligations during the growing season,» Sadyr Japarov said.
