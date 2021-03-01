19:38
Parliamentary elections to take place in autumn in Kyrgyzstan

Parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan this autumn. President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kazinform media outlet.

According to him, one of the reasons for the change of power in October 2020 was unfair elections. Therefore, honest, fair elections will be held this year.

«Local elections will be held soon. A referendum is also planned, which we will also conduct honestly. The law should be the same for everyone — from the president to a farmer with a grub hoe in his hands — in all these processes. We are now establishing legality and justice. Of course, this cannot be done in one year. It will take 2-3 years to correct the situation,» concluded Sadyr Japarov.
