Meetings of parliamentary factions, committees to be broadcast live

Video cameras installed in two halls of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan were launched within the framework of Online Sessions project. The press service of the Parliament reports.

It is planned to broadcast not only meetings of the Parliament, but also meetings of committees and parliamentary factions live.

It is worth reminding that only sessions of the Parliament were earlier broadcast live. The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek has allocated €60,000 for installation of video cameras in two additional halls of Parliament for online broadcasts of meetings of parliamentary factions, committees and deputy commissions.