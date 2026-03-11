Adilet Kyrgyzstan deputy group changes its name to Ishenim

Adilet Kyrgyzstan deputy group has changed its name to Ishenim. Deputy Nurbek Sydygaliev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the decision was made after the group’s meeting.

There are five deputy groups operating in the Zhogorku Kenesh: Ala-Too, Yntymak Mekenchil, Ishenim, Eldik, and El Umutu — Ata Zhurt.

The group leaders are: