Japarov asks Russian authorities to vaccinate Kyrgyz migrants against COVID-19

The President of Kyrgyzstan gave an extensive interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta during his first official visit to Russia.

Sadyr Japarov told that the topic of labor migrants was discussed during the negotiations.

«During the negotiations with the Russian side, issues were raised related to the stay of our labor migrants in the Russian Federation in general. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the issues of facilitating departure of our citizens to Russia in order to carry out labor activities, in particular, the need to resume full-fledged transport communication between our countries to ensure freedom of movement of workers,» he said.

The head of state also added that, given that, according to official data, more than 800,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are staying in Russia, most of whom are fully economically and socially integrated into the Russian society, he asked to include Kyrgyz labor migrants and members of their families in the Russian programs of vaccination against COVID-19 or consider the possibility of their vaccination on a paid basis.