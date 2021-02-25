14:59
Installation of linear accelerators to begin on March 1 in Kyrgyzstan

Installation of linear accelerators will begin on March 1. Acting Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Sultangazieva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, a specialist from Moscow checked the bunkers’ compliance with sanitary standards. «Specialists from Turkey are expected to come to install the equipment. Everything goes according to plan. Installation will take about 1.5 months. Later, we will send 16 specialists for training,» Baktygul Sultangazieva told.

She noted that full payment for the accelerators would be made after their commissioning. The delay in installation, she said, was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and closed borders.

Earlier, the center planned to start admission of patients in September 2020. However, linear accelerators arrived in Kyrgyzstan only in October and have not yet been unpacked.
link: https://24.kg/english/184617/
views: 120
