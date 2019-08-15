Linear accelerators to start operating in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

Linear accelerators can start working in the first quarter of 2020. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Cosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a press conference.

He recalled that a contract with supplier was signed in April. «Everything is on schedule. We indicated that we would purchase from manufacturers. This is a complex equipment; it is custom-fabricated. In total, we have purchased two linear accelerators,» he said.

Cosmosbek Cholponbaev added that premises for their installation were prepared at the National and Osh Oncology Centers.

In addition, other high-tech equipment was purchased for the oncological service of the republic at the expense of the funds allocated by Centerra Gold.

A linear accelerator for the National Center for Oncology and Hematology will be supplied by MN Medical OU for 270,653,243.3 soms within six months after signing the contract.

Centerra Gold has allocated $ 10 million for purchase of equipment for the oncology center.