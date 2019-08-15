14:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Linear accelerators to start operating in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

Linear accelerators can start working in the first quarter of 2020. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Cosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a press conference.

He recalled that a contract with supplier was signed in April. «Everything is on schedule. We indicated that we would purchase from manufacturers. This is a complex equipment; it is custom-fabricated. In total, we have purchased two linear accelerators,» he said.

Cosmosbek Cholponbaev added that premises for their installation were prepared at the National and Osh Oncology Centers.

In addition, other high-tech equipment was purchased for the oncological service of the republic at the expense of the funds allocated by Centerra Gold.

A linear accelerator for the National Center for Oncology and Hematology will be supplied by MN Medical OU for 270,653,243.3 soms within six months after signing the contract.

Centerra Gold has allocated $ 10 million for purchase of equipment for the oncology center.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Supplier of linear accelerator to Kyrgyzstan announced
Tender for purchase of linear accelerators completed
Linear accelerator. Two companies ready to supply equipment
Tender for purchase of linear accelerator canceled
Tender for purchase of linear accelerator at expense of Kumtor announced
Popular
Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region
Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months
Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts