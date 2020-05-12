10:40
Coronavirus delays delivery of linear accelerators to Kyrgyzstan

Supply of linear accelerators to Kyrgyzstan is delayed due to spread of coronavirus. Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology Ernis Tilekov told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier the Government reported that its delivery was scheduled for late March.

«The contract was signed, but all work was suspended due to quarantine. Builders were allowed to work only recently. Preparation of bunkers according to the IAEA requirements will begin soon. It is necessary to comply with all radiation safety measures. We expect that all work will take 45 days,» he said.

Ernis Tilekov added that the devices themselves have been already manufactured. «Representatives of the plant visited us almost before the epidemic. They examined the room where two devices will be installed,» the director of the center said.

According to him, it is expected that reception of patients will begin in September. But everything will depend on the further situation with the spread of coronavirus and restrictive measures.

In November 2018, the Ministry of Health announced a tender for purchase of two linear accelerators. On April 11, 2019, a tripartite agreement was concluded between the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, the National Center of Oncology and Hematology, and MN Medical OU LLC for the supply of two sets of linear accelerators for $ 3,874,778. Under the terms of the contract, $ 387,477.8 have been transferred to the supplier in advance (10 percent of the cost) directly from the account of the Central Treasury of the Ministry of Finance.

Centerra Gold has allocated $ 10 million to purchase advanced equipment for the Oncology Center, including the linear accelerators.
