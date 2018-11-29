Linear accelerator. Two companies ready to supply equipment

Two companies, PETRUSCo LLC and MN Medical OU, took part in the tender for the supply of a linear accelerator. The state procurement portal says.

The tender commission examines the documentation of the participating companies. It takes up to 60 calendar days. Tender for the purchase of equipment was announced by the National Center for Oncology and Hematology under the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. It was planned to spend 352,026,000 soms on its purchase. This is the third attempt to buy a linear accelerator.

These same companies have participated in the second competition. Then the commission failed to choose a winner — the companies did not fulfill some requirements for specification. All had flaws.

Recall, Centerra Gold allocated $ 10 million for the purchase of a modern equipment for the Oncology Center.

First tender was announced back in January 2018, it was extended several times, and in mid-April it was canceled. Parliament had a number of complaints about the work of the Foundation for the Support of Oncology Service. Parliament deputy Akylbek Japarov said that the Accounts Chamber should check the legality of its creation.

The Accounts Chamber concluded that, in accordance with Article 106, paragraph 5 of the Budget Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, all funds must pass through the Treasury.

On the basis of the document, the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament decided that the allocated funds should be transferred either to the Oncology Service Support Foundation, or go through the state budget.