Tender for purchase of linear accelerator at expense of Kumtor announced

A tender for the purchase of a linear accelerator for the National Oncology Center at the expense of the money allocated by Kumtor was announced. State procurement portal reported.

In addition to the linear accelerator, the Oncological Service Support Fund buys an anesthesia and respiratory apparatus, hospital beds, and a magnetic resonance imaging scanner.

376.2 million soms were allocated for the purchase of medical equipment.

The deputies of the Parliament repeatedly expressed fears that $ 10 million allocated by Kumtor will be «siphoned off.»

Recall, national campaign «One dollar for life» to raise funds for a linear accelerator was launched in Kyrgyzstan in May 2016. The whole Kyrgyzstan collected the money. By May 2017, more than 4.5 million soms were collected. Fund rising stopped.

Annually, about 5,000 people get cancer in the republic, more than a half of cancer patients die in the first year of the disease.