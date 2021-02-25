10:22
Energy Ministers of Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects

Bilateral meeting of the Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Turdubaev and the Minister of Energy of Russia Nikolai Shulginov took place yesterday. Press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for development of relations in the energy sector. They also discussed issues related to hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan, projects in the electric power industry and the gas sector.

Nikolai Shulginov and Kubanychbek Turdubaev met within the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Russia.
