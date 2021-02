Gymnasium school 70 in Bishkek was closed for two weeks. The Department of Education of the capital’s City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

Four COVID-19 cases were detected in the educational institution: in two students and two teachers.

«The school switched to distance learning for two weeks,» the department informed.

Students of the 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades learn in the traditional mode in the capital’s schools.