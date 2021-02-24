Two Kyrgyzstanis kept in custody in South Korea

At least 332 Kyrgyzstanis obtained work permits in South Korea in 2020. The Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Turusbek Ishenaliev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

The MPs considered ratification of international treaties on transfer of convicted persons, extradition of citizens and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases.

According to him, 10 criminal cases were opened against citizens of South Korea last year.

«Currently, two Kyrgyzstanis are in custody in this country. Another our citizen has served his sentence and was released from prison,» Turusbek Ishenaliev told.