Sadyr Japarov signs decree on delivery of Kyrgyzstanis died abroad

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Procedure for repatriation of the bodies of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who died abroad. Press service of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

In order to regulate the procedure for delivery of the bodies of citizens who died abroad to Kyrgyzstan, as well as to provide state financial support to relatives or persons who incur expenses related to transportation of the bodies of the deceased, guided by Article 65 of the Constitution, it is resolved: