Sadyr Japarov signs decree on delivery of Kyrgyzstanis died abroad

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Procedure for repatriation of the bodies of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who died abroad. Press service of the Presidential Executive Office reported.
In order to regulate the procedure for delivery of the bodies of citizens who died abroad to Kyrgyzstan, as well as to provide state financial support to relatives or persons who incur expenses related to transportation of the bodies of the deceased, guided by Article 65 of the Constitution, it is resolved:
- To recommend the Government to develop mechanisms for repatriation of bodies of the died abroad to Kyrgyzstan;
- To determine the amount of one-time payments to cover the costs of close relatives or persons carrying out repatriation of the bodies, taking into account the country from which they will be transported;
- To register the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its overseas institutions as the authorized body for providing assistance to close relatives or persons delivering bodies, as well as to provide them with one-time payments;
- To instruct the Ministry of Economy and Finance to timely allocate funds to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its foreign institutions for expenses related to the repatriation of bodies;
- To take other measures arising from this decree, including measures to amend the current legislation.