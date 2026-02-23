Bodies of 456 Kyrgyzstanis died abroad brought to homeland in 2025

In 2025, 456 bodies of citizens who died in various countries were brought home to Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, Bakyt Darmankul uulu, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Parliament.

According to him, 53 million soms have been spent on these purposes.

«We have a budget; the Ministry of Finance allocates funds annually. For example, bringing a body from Russia costs 70,000 rubles, and from the United States — $8,000. Each country has its own rates, depending on the cost of the flight. Previously, when Kyrgyzstanis died abroad, diasporas collected money. Now, when citizens contact us, we can transfer the money in one day,» the deputy minister said.

MP Bolot Sagynaev noted that embassies of other countries negotiate with their foreign partners to allocate cemetery plots in the event of the death of their citizens in these countries. He called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan to also negotiate on this issue.