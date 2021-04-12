12:12
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

MFA proposes to set amount of compensation for transportation of bodies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan proposes to set a fixed amount of compensation for transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis. The ministry submitted the corresponding draft decree for public discussion.

As background statement says, the document was developed to implement the presidential decree on procedure for repatriation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis who died abroad. The Government was instructed to develop mechanisms for the repatriation procedure, to determine the size of a lump sum to cover the costs of close relatives or persons carrying out transportation of bodies.

The ministry noted that the cost of repatriation of bodies differs significantly by country and city: the minimum amount varies from 30,000 soms to $ 18,000. Therefore, it is proposed to set a one-time fixed amount of compensation, depending on the country of transportation of the deceased’s body, to be paid to the relatives of the deceased in the amount of the minimum cost of repatriation provided by foreign missions.

To get the compensation, citizens will need to provide only one document — a death certificate. The money is proposed to be paid both on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and on the territory of foreign states (before repatriation).

The draft decree provides for an increase in the deadline for filing an application from 3 to 6 months from the date of death.

The ministry notes that a possible source of funding for the compensation payments could be funds that are paid by foreigners for a work permit. Its cost has increased in 2019. «Accordingly, this made it possible to replenish the state budget with additional revenues. The budget received 135.7 million soms in 2019, and 111.2 million — in 2020 soms for issuance of work permits,» the Foreign Ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/189740/
views: 111
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
U.S. praises repatriation of 79 Kyrgyz children from Iraq
At least 79 children returned to Kyrgyzstan from Iraq
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on delivery of Kyrgyzstanis died abroad
COVID-19 hinders repatriation of abandoned children to Kyrgyzstan
19 cargoes 200 delivered to Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Four children left without care returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
At least 121 cargo 200 delivered to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018
Four children repatriated from Moscow to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to set one-time tariff for cargo 200
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
12 April, Monday
11:35
Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new Constitution Unlimited power of president: Expert comments on new C...
11:22
Results of voting outside polling stations annulled at two precincts in Bishkek
11:11
MFA proposes to set amount of compensation for transportation of bodies
10:49
Kyrgyzstan proposes to launch project on EAEU common electricity market
10:37
Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters
11 April, Sunday
23:39
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
23:31
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
23:19
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh