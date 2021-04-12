MFA proposes to set amount of compensation for transportation of bodies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan proposes to set a fixed amount of compensation for transportation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis. The ministry submitted the corresponding draft decree for public discussion.

As background statement says, the document was developed to implement the presidential decree on procedure for repatriation of bodies of Kyrgyzstanis who died abroad. The Government was instructed to develop mechanisms for the repatriation procedure, to determine the size of a lump sum to cover the costs of close relatives or persons carrying out transportation of bodies.

The ministry noted that the cost of repatriation of bodies differs significantly by country and city: the minimum amount varies from 30,000 soms to $ 18,000. Therefore, it is proposed to set a one-time fixed amount of compensation, depending on the country of transportation of the deceased’s body, to be paid to the relatives of the deceased in the amount of the minimum cost of repatriation provided by foreign missions.

To get the compensation, citizens will need to provide only one document — a death certificate. The money is proposed to be paid both on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and on the territory of foreign states (before repatriation).

The draft decree provides for an increase in the deadline for filing an application from 3 to 6 months from the date of death.

The ministry notes that a possible source of funding for the compensation payments could be funds that are paid by foreigners for a work permit. Its cost has increased in 2019. «Accordingly, this made it possible to replenish the state budget with additional revenues. The budget received 135.7 million soms in 2019, and 111.2 million — in 2020 soms for issuance of work permits,» the Foreign Ministry noted.