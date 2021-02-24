11:20
Sputnik V vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products under the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan issued a marketing authorization for Sputnik V vaccine. Press center of the ministry reported.

Registration of the vaccine in Kyrgyzstan will allow to vaccinate the population to prevent coronavirus infection in the near future.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development reminded that the vaccine was developed by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and registered in Russia in August 2020.

Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) is a combined vector vaccine obtained by biotechnology, which does not use the SARS-CoV-2 virus pathogenic for humans. The vaccine consists of two components, each of which includes a recombinant adenoviral vector based on human adenovirus," the ministry noted.

It was reported earlier that the Ministry of Health expects to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia free of charge.
