Russia allocated $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking. The official Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The Government of the Russian Federation will provide $ 5.2 million on a gratuitous basis. «Financial, logistical and organizational assistance will be provided to the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in 2021-2022,» the message says said.