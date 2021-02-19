Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov come to court building in Bishkek

Rally in support of the former deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov is taking place in Bishkek.

The protesters walked to the building of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital.

About 100 people demand to release the detainee. Supporters of Matraimov assume that the court will choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention today.

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov yesterday. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours. The investigators will petition for arrest of the suspect.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.

Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov also hold a rally in Osh today.