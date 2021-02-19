16:46
Rally against detention of Raiymbek Matraimov held in Osh city

Rally in support of Raiymbek Matraimov is held in Osh city. Video of the rally was posted on social media.

The footage shows several hundred people walking with flags through the city and demanding to release the detained former deputy head of the Customs Service.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.

He was again detained on illegal enrichment charges yesterday. Raiymbek Matraimov was placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours. The investigators will petition for his arrest.
