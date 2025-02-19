Hotel in Osh owned by Matraimov transferred to Education Department

The hotel, which belonged to the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, and was previously confiscated in favor of the state, was transferred to the Education Department of Osh city. The head of the department, Saltanat Amanova, confirmed the information to Azattyk.

According to her, half a month ago the department moved to a two-story building with a total area of ​​1,468 square meters. The former building of the Education Department will be transferred to Lotus orphanage.

It was reported in September 2024 that Erem sports club in Osh, previously owned by the family of Raiymbek Matraimov, was transferred to the City Hall of the southern capital.

In 2024, after Raiymbek Matraimov was put on the wanted list and later detained in Baku, the authorities reported that Matraimov’s property was confiscated in favor of the state. Among these objects were houses and non-residential buildings in Bishkek, Osh and Issyk-Kul region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security noted that the real estate of Raiymbek Matraimov with a total value of $34,810,500 (3,098,134 billion soms) was transferred to state ownership.

«We will take away all the property. We will not leave Matraimov a single hundred square meters of land. He will be an ordinary person. He will no longer be Raiymbek-million, even if he returns,» the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said.