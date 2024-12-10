Raiym Matraimov released after being fined 100,000 soms

The court sentenced the former deputy head of the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Raiymbek Matraimov. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The sentence was announced on December 6, where Raiym Matraimov was found guilty under the articles «Illegal crossing of the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic» and «Hooliganism with the use or attempted use of firearms, gas-traumatic weapons, knives, brass knuckles and other bladed weapons or other objects specially adapted to cause harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Afterwards, on the basis of Article 77 of the Criminal Code, by fully adding up the sentences, Raiym Matraimov was fined 100,000 soms.

«Materials of the criminal case say that during the investigation, the accused filed a motion to enter into a plea agreement. The Prosecutor General’s Office granted it and on November 25, 2024, a procedural agreement on admission of guilt was concluded between the Senior Prosecutor and the accused, which was subsequently approved by the investigating judge. In accordance with Article 79 of the Criminal Code, when a person enters into an agreement on admission of guilt and full compensation for material damage, the court imposes a punishment not related to imprisonment, within the minimum amount of punishment provided for in the article under which the person was found guilty,» the court noted.

Recall, at a meeting of the Parliament, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that the former deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov paid $200 million to the state budget, which is equal to 17 billion soms. In addition, Tashiev added that a 14-story business center was taken away from Raiymbek Matraimov in Bishkek, where a hospital for law enforcement agencies will be organized. It was valued at $53 million, and the state took it for $32 million. He built apartment buildings in Osh city together with Ihlas company. These apartments were taken away at a price of $1,200 per square meter, when they were sold for $1,200-1,500.

Raiymbek Matraimov was extradited to Bishkek from Baku on March 26. «It turned out that he is connected with members of a transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan detained in Kyrgyzstan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Committee for National Security noted.

Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in criminal cases initiated under Articles 169 «Illegal deprivation of liberty» and 222 «Money Laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On March 27, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed Raiymbek Matraimov in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 26.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms.