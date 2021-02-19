18:17
Raiymbek Matraimov’s supporters threaten with indefinite protests

Rally held in Kara-Suu district ended. Eyewitnesses told.

According to them, the protesters intend to stage indefinite protests in different cities and districts of the region. They will continue until the authorities fulfill the demands of the protesters.

Raiymbek Matraimov’s supporters noted that a headquarters for support of Raiymbek Matraimov has been created and rallies would be held throughout the region in the near future.

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov yesterday. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours. The investigators will petition for arrest of the suspect.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.

Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov also hold a rally in Osh today.
