Raiymbek Matraimov's supporters hold rally in Bishkek

Rally in support of the former deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov is held near the building of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek.

About 70 people hold posters saying: «Freedom to Raiymbek Matraimov», «Matraimov did not fled.»

The protesters say how much good he did for the people.

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov yesterday. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours. The investigators will petition for arrest of the suspect.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.

Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov also hold a rally in Osh today.