Policeman beaten at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint

Policeman was beaten at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reports.

Three drunk people approached the police officers and beat one of them. After that, the attackers fled in an unknown direction.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Employees of the Criminal Police Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Panfilovsky district detained 21-year-old man. He is suspected of assaulting the police officer. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. Other two participants of the incident were identified; they turned out to be 22-year-old citizens, who stood by side when the policeman was beaten,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.
