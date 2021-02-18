SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev to meet with residents of Ak-Sai

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev arrived in Batken region. He was met by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Omurbek Suvanaliev and local residents at the airport.

Immediately from the airport, the head of the special services left for Ak-Sai rural district.

He intends to meet with the local population there and get acquainted with border issues.

The Tajik military appeared near Kapchigai village in Ak-Sai rural district last week. They blocked the way to the pasture and began to carry out work using a bulldozer.

On February 12-13, border detachment of Kyrgyzstan revealed that Tajik citizens were planting trees on disputed section of the state border in Chek-Dobo area of Batken region.

Kamchybek Tashiev returned to Kyrgyzstan from Germany, where he underwent heart surgery.