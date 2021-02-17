18:41
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev to return to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev will return to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow. President Sadyr Japarov announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Tashiev will arrive at 10.00 am at Manas International Airport and will immediately leave for Batken region to participate in negotiations over a number of issues.

Kamchybek Tashiev left for Germany on February 5 for a heart surgery. On the eve of departure for treatment, Kamchybek Tashiev himself announced that he was going abroad. «Pray for me, I need your help. God willing, everything will be fine. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the sake of the people,» the head of the special services wrote.

According to his relatives, a blood clot was found in Kamchybek Tashiev. He had a thrombectomy.

Kamchybek Tashiev was diagnosed with heart problems in November 2020. He was hospitalized. The press center of the state committee reported that the state of the head of the State Committee for National Security was stable.
