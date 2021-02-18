14:41
USD 84.41
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.14
English

Pretrial restraint for ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov changed

Pretrial restraint for the ex-chairman of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan Bakir Tairov was changed. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Sanction against Bakir Tairov was considered on February 17. He was released from custody on recognizance not to leave the city until the end of the pre-trial proceedings.

«Bakir Tairov entered into a plea bargain. The permanent place of residence and the identity of the accused have been established. In addition, he paid $ 14,000 to the budget of the republic (more than 1 million soms),» the court said.

The ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police), Bakir Tairov, was detained on December 10, 2020. According to the investigation, the former official, under the pretext of financing one of the political parties, forced one of the heads of state bodies to hand him over the money. He compensated the damage to the state in February 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/183926/
views: 43
Print
Related
Head of Sokuluk Cadastre involved in 11 criminal cases
Director of Housing and Construction Department detained
Brother of deputy Mirlan Bakirov arrested in Jalal-Abad
Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev detained in Bishkek
Former Chairman of Board of Manas airport Emir Chukuev arrested in Bishkek
Ex-head of Financial Police compensates for damage of 20 mln soms
Deputy Kubanychbek Zhumaliev placed in SCNS detention center
Deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev detained
Ex-head of Financial Police to be kept in SCNS detention center until April
General Director of Sky Mobile LLC Evgeny Krazhan detained
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
18 February, Thursday
14:39
Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law Kyrgyzstan has to strive for the rule of law
14:29
Pretrial restraint for ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov changed
14:12
Militant planning to commit terrorist attacks in Bishkek and Kant arrested
13:01
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
12:42
More than half of Bishkek's budget to be traditionally spent on social sphere