Pretrial restraint for ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov changed

Pretrial restraint for the ex-chairman of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan Bakir Tairov was changed. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Sanction against Bakir Tairov was considered on February 17. He was released from custody on recognizance not to leave the city until the end of the pre-trial proceedings.

«Bakir Tairov entered into a plea bargain. The permanent place of residence and the identity of the accused have been established. In addition, he paid $ 14,000 to the budget of the republic (more than 1 million soms),» the court said.

The ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police), Bakir Tairov, was detained on December 10, 2020. According to the investigation, the former official, under the pretext of financing one of the political parties, forced one of the heads of state bodies to hand him over the money. He compensated the damage to the state in February 2021.