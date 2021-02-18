Two robbers arrested in Karakol city

Two robbers were detained in Karakol city. The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The police received several reports that two men broke into private houses, threatened the owners and took away cell phones.

Another victim said that two people broke into his house and demanded money. But when they realized that there was no cash, they began to threaten the man.

The facts were registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under Articles 201 «Robbery» and 203 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 20-year-old and 19-year-old suspects were arrested, they confessed their guilt. An investigation is underway.