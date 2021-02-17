Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan plans to extend ban on the export of a number of medicines and medical products. The corresponding draft government decree has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry reminds that on February 3, 2020 the Government imposed a six-month ban on the export of certain types of medicines and medical products in order to protect the life and health of the population of Kyrgyzstan, to avoid critical shortage and prevent a difficult epidemiological situation in the country. In July, given the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, the ban was extended for another six months with expansion of the list of medicines and medical products that are used in the treatment of COVID-19.

«According to the Ministry of Health, due to the protracted nature of the coronavirus pandemic in all countries of the world, as well as taking into account the republic’s import dependence on medicines and medical products, it is necessary to extend the ban for 6 more months,» the statement says.

«The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that universal medical supplies, strong public health systems and emergency preparedness are essential for communities, the economy and everyone. Therefore, it is necessary to provide conditions in order every person, wherever he or she is, to have access to future vaccines, tests and drugs for treatment of COVID-19,» the ministry added.