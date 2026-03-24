Osh State University launches production of artichoke-based dietary supplements

Osh State University has developed a startup project to grow artichokes and produce dietary supplements from them. The initiative won the national competition Student Startup 2025 and received a grant of nearly 800,000 soms.

According to the university’s press service, the project is being carried out by a team from the Department of Pharmaceutical Management and Pharmacognosy at the Faculty of Medicine. One of the authors is Nurseyit Satarov, an intern assistant at the department.

According to him, the startup’s idea is based on the scientific research of faculty members and is aimed at developing domestic production of dietary supplements. The focus is on artichoke, which is widely used in global medicine for liver support, improved metabolism, and the elimination of toxins.

The project encompasses a full production cycle—from growing raw materials to producing capsules using pharmaceutical technologies.

The developers note that one of the key objectives was to prove the feasibility of growing the plant in Kyrgyzstan’s climate. To achieve this, seeds imported from Russia and Uzbekistan were adapted and the necessary growing conditions were created. Planting is taking place on the university’s botanical garden grounds.

The team is currently purchasing equipment and preparing to launch production.

The product is expected to compete with imported analogues due to local production and a more affordable price. In the future, the project’s authors plan to expand the product line and launch other types of dietary supplements not currently produced in Kyrgyzstan.