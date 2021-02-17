Parliament members propose to check work of Kumtor again

Respublika — Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction proposed to create a deputy commission to check the activities of Kumtor. Deputy Jyrgalbek Turuskulov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, it is necessary to check implementation of decisions of the previous parliamentary and government commissions in order to effectively use natural resources.

«There are a lot of different opinions about gold reserves and other activities of the company. Therefore, we propose to create a deputy commission and conduct a check. It is necessary to include representatives of state bodies in the composition of the commission,» he said.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev noted that the purpose of the commission was not clear. «It would probably be better, if Sadyr Japarov himself checks Kumtor,» he said.