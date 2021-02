12-month-old child of a Kyrgyzstani drowned while bathing in an apartment in Podolsk (Russia). Russian media report.

The accident occurred on Monday evening. The 26-year-old woman, native of Kyrgyzstan, bathed her son in the bathtub and left him alone for a while. Having returned to the bathroom, the mother found the baby dead — he drowned.

Details of the accident are being investigated.