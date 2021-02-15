19:22
Head of Kyrgyzaltyn placed in SCNS detention center for two months

Elmyrza Ukubaev, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Press center of the state committee reported.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Elmyrza Ukubaev was taken into custody until April 12.

The Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Elmyrza Ukubaev was detained while taking a bribe of 100,000 soms. According to the investigation, the Chairman of the Board, taking advantage of his official position, threatening by removal from the post, monthly demanded from a member of the Board of Directors of one of the accountable gold mining companies to transfer 75 percent of salary to him.
link: https://24.kg/english/183531/
