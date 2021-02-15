Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people

Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addressed the people and called for peace, serenity and unity. He posted a video on his Instagram page.

He complained that information was spreading that Maksat Toktomushev allegedly fled the country to Turkey or some other country.

«I state that this is not true. I am in Bishkek at home with my family and have not fled anywhere,» the former head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan said.

«The situation in the country is already difficult now. We recently had inauguration of a new president, the whole world is looking at us now and watching how everything will go on. If we spread false information, pull the state in different directions, there is a risk of losing independence. Let’s not divide. We have a ruler in the country, and we must adhere to his policy. The case is being investigated. Everything will be fine ... Let’s not embarrass ourselves,» he said in his address.

The State Committee for National Security is investigating a criminal case on financial fraud at SDMK. Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale. The ex-head of SDMK was placed under house arrest. Another criminal case was initiated against the SDMK on February 12. Financial Police started checking the facts named in the statement by the Ulema Council.

The Ulema Council of the SDMK, headed by Abibilla azhi Kadyrberdiev, sent a letter to the Mufti of the Russian Federation Ravil Gainutdin asking for help to resolve the situation.