Kurultai of progressive Kyrgyzstanis to take place in March

Kurultai of progressive Kyrgyzstanis will be held in March. Its organizers are civic activists, IT specialists working in Silicon Valley in the United States will provide technical support. The deputy Dastan Bekeshev, a singer Zere were invited to participate in the kurultai.

The kurultai will be held via Zoom app due to the unfavorable coronavirus situation. Members of the Kyrgyz diasporas living in other countries can also join it.

Participants will discuss issues of cultural and humanitarian development, economy, politics, rights and freedoms of citizens. They will also touch upon the topic of gender equality.

The kurultai is scheduled for March 6-7.