Domestic violence should not be private matter: PM addresses police

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov took part in the Board Meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to sum up the results of activities for 2020 and discuss priority tasks for the current year. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The Prime Minister thanked the Interior Ministry employees for the work they had done in the fight against coronavirus infection, and stressed that thanks to the efforts of law enforcement officers, together with members of voluntary people’s patrol, it was possible to ensure law and order after the events on October 5-6.

Ulukbek Maripov especially dwelled on the issue of prevention of domestic violence.

«Any facts of violence are a crime against fundamental human rights. They are unacceptable in a civilized society. Every fact of violence, including domestic violence, should not be ignored by law enforcement agencies. Domestic violence should not be perceived as a purely private matter of a family. Such facts should not be hushed up, and society should develop a heightened level of intolerance to such manifestations,» he stressed and added that there is a need to revise the current legislation on this issue.

The head of Government gave a positive assessment to creation of the Unified Register of Misdemeanors and Offenses, as well as the work of Tunduk and Safe City systems.

The Prime Minister reminded that last year, by a government decision, the salaries of law enforcement officers were increased by 40 percent, and added that social support, including construction of apartment buildings for police officers, as well as modernization of regional buildings of the internal affairs bodies will continue.