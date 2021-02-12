12:03
USD 84.20
EUR 102.08
RUB 1.14
English

SDMK accountant taken into custody for two months

Accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) was taken into custody. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Zhenishbai Bekiev will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 10.

The accountant and mufti Maksat Toktomushev were charged under the Article «Bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale. The ex-head of SDMK was placed under house arrest yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/183251/
views: 69
Print
Related
Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev placed under house arrest
Deputy mufti of Kyrgyzstan Kadyr Malikov comments on detention of mufti
Rally in support of ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev held in Bishkek
Ex-mufti Maksat Toktomushev detained in Bishkek
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek Toktomushev resigns
Financial fraud revealed at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan instructs to hold campaign against traffic accidents
New draft Constitution causes concern of Kyrgyzstan's clergy
Saudi Arabia bans Kyrgyzstanis from performing Umrah
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urges imams not to get involved in elections
Popular
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
12 February, Friday
11:48
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24...
11:45
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,398 in total
11:42
SDMK accountant taken into custody for two months
11:36
Donald Lu: Profession of journalist dangerous in Bishkek and in Washington
11:25
Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained