SDMK accountant taken into custody for two months

Accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) was taken into custody. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Zhenishbai Bekiev will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 10.

The accountant and mufti Maksat Toktomushev were charged under the Article «Bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale. The ex-head of SDMK was placed under house arrest yesterday.