Migrants transfer $ 2.3 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2020

At least $ 2,377.16 billion was transferred to Kyrgyzstan as of year-end 2020. The National Bank provided such data.

Compared to last year, the volume of transfers decreased by $ 29.69 million. At the same time, in December 2020, unlike November, the figure grew by $ 15.9 million.

Most of the money was transferred from Russia — $ 2,324.79 billion. In addition, $ 26.33 million was transferred from the United States and $ 17.01 million — from other countries.

At least $ 488.23 million was transferred from the republic last year. This is $ 66.37 million less than in 2019. The bulk of the funds was transferred to Russia — $ 474.41 million.

The net inflow of remittances at the end of 2020 amounted to $ 1,888.93 billion.

As of year-end 2019, the volume of remittances to the republic amounted to $ 2,407 billion. At least $ 554.5 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,852.5 billion.