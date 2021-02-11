Deputy mufti of Kyrgyzstan Kadyr Malikov comments on detention of mufti

Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Kadyr Malikov commented on detention of Maksat Toktomushev, ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan. He shared his opinion on Facebook.

According to him, what is happening around the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan is a reflection of the spiritual degradation of the society. He said that the news came as a complete surprise to him.

«When I came to work, there was a difficult financial situation at the muftiyat due to cancellation of the Hajj due to the pandemic, which still persists. Imams do not get salaries, we even repair and refuel official cars at our own expense. It happened that I financed some of my initiatives myself, out of own pocket. Unfortunately, reforms cannot be implemented without proper technical and financial support, without a team of like-minded people,» Kadyr Malikov wrote.

He stated that he did not work at the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan for about two weeks (due to his father’s illness). «It is too early to judge and assess until the guilt is proven,» Kadyr Malikov said.

He stresses that the news of financial fraud at the muftiyat, placement of money for the Hajj on accounts at interest, shocked him.

This is not just an ordinary fact of suppression of corruption in the state structure or even the result of the struggle of compromising evidence for the post of mufti. This is an irreparable blow to the entire authority of the traditional clergy, trust in the mosque and the muftiyat in general. Kadyr Malikov

«I cannot describe in words how unpleasant it is. I think this is an indicator of our society, a reflection of its deep degradation, when there are no authorities, no holiness. All this creeps out. Murder, pedophilia, violence, abuse, theft, hypocrisy, meanness, ignorance, revenge. How can the clergy now look the people into the eyes? Who will the believers trust and who will the believers, especially the youth, follow? » he says.

Maksat Toktomushev is suspected of financial violations related to the use of money transferred by the pilgrims for performing Hajj. Prior to that, the chief accountant of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan was detained for bribery of employees of the State Committee for National Security on an especially large scale.