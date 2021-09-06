Sadyr Japarov receives mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev. Press service of the head of state reported.

They reportedly discussed the current activities of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), issues of countering emerging challenges and threats and strengthening the unity of the people of the country.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan is a secular multi-confessional country, in which the overwhelming majority of the population is the Muslims.

«Islam calls for tolerance and generosity towards other religions. The role of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in this direction is very important. It is necessary to intensify work to preserve and strengthen the unity and diversity of the cultures of the country’s people, to consolidate society,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He stressed that in order to prevent possible threats, it is necessary to improve the quality of religious education and the training of highly qualified personnel at the academic level. This issue is relevant and its solution requires comprehensive measures. Therefore, the president proposed to strengthen the base of the Islamic University of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, he reminded about the construction of the Islamic Academy in Tokmak city.

«In order to avoid incorrect religious interpretation, it is necessary to strengthen ideological security. We must adhere to the primordially traditional Hanafi madhhab professed by our ancestors, which suits the cultural foundations of our society. Therefore, my first decree is aimed at the spiritual and moral development of the individual and physical education. A corresponding concept has been developed on the basis of this document,» the head of state noted.

Sadyr Japarov once again emphasized the important role of the SDMK in maintaining interreligious and interethnic peace in the country.

In turn, mufti Zamir Rakiev supported the president’s opinion on the need to improve the quality of religious education. He is sure that the population absorbs the distorted and partly completely wrong ideas that are absent in Islam from illiterate propagandists.

According to him, more than 100 religious educational institutions operate in the republic.

Zamir Rakiev stressed the relevance of the construction of the Islamic Academy, which will serve as an essential element of spiritual enlightenment, contributing to countering extremism, preserving interfaith peace and harmony, preventing ethnic and religious discord.