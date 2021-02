Tolon Bakirov, brother of deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Bakirov, was detained in Jalal-Abad region. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security conducts investigation of the criminal case. It is known that Tolon Bakirov was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad.

Tolon Bakirov is the head of Kochkor-Ata municipal heat supply company.