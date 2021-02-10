Man robs and rapes 80-year-old pensioner in Tokmak city

A pensioner was attacked in Tokmak city. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported that a 27-year-old suspect was detained.

However, it turned out that the man not only robbed, but also raped the 80-year-old pensioner. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The suspect admitted his guilt during interrogation.

«It is known that the detainee admitted his guilt. According to him, he committed such a cruel crime because he was drunk and «devil has led him astray.» Psychiatric examination was commissioned,» the sources said.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region confirmed the information about the rape. Details will be provided later.