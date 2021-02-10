President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov today. Spokesman for the head of state Galina Baiterek confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the head of the Kyrgyz Republic held a working meeting with the investor, which was also attended by Omurbek Babanov.

«The President will hold regular meetings in order to attract investments. Today he met with an investor from Kazakhstan Shukhrat Ibragimov. Omurbek Babanov came with him. This is an introductory meeting, where the prospects of work were discussed,» Galina Baiterek told.

Shukhrat Ibragimov is the son of Alidzhan Ibragimov, a billionaire who recently died of coronavirus.