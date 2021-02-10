17:09
USD 84.68
EUR 102.44
RUB 1.14
English

President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov today. Spokesman for the head of state Galina Baiterek confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the head of the Kyrgyz Republic held a working meeting with the investor, which was also attended by Omurbek Babanov.

«The President will hold regular meetings in order to attract investments. Today he met with an investor from Kazakhstan Shukhrat Ibragimov. Omurbek Babanov came with him. This is an introductory meeting, where the prospects of work were discussed,» Galina Baiterek told.

Shukhrat Ibragimov is the son of Alidzhan Ibragimov, a billionaire who recently died of coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/183029/
views: 89
Print
Related
SCNS summons Omurbek Babanov for interrogation
Presidential elections: Omurbek Babanov not to run for presidency
Omurbek Babanov supports presidential form of government
Omurbek Babanov: Riots on October 9 were provoked by third forces
Sadyr Japarov meets with ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov
Omurbek Babanov asks to release Temirlan Sultanbekov
Omurbek Babanov not going to leave Kyrgyzstan
Omurbek Babanov comes to Forum building in Bishkek
Supporters of Omurbek Babanov gather at Opera and Ballet Theater
Babanov: I see no reason for impeachment, if President resigns
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
10 February, Wednesday
16:29
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov
16:16
Rally against shooting of dogs held at Bishkek City Hall
16:01
Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities
15:38
Over 20,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan in January
15:34
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials