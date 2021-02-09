Balbak Tulobaev resigns from post of acting Mayor of Bishkek

Balbak Tulobaev resigned from post of acting Mayor of Bishkek. The Bishkek City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Balbak Tulobaev himself is not available for comment. According to the source, he was offered another post. Ermek Nurgaziev became the acting Mayor of the capital.

Balbak Tulobaev reported on the work done for 100 days at a session of the City Council yesterday. He became the head of the capital on October 27.

Ermek Nurgaziev ran for the parliamentary elections in the fall of 2020 from Kyrgyzstan party.