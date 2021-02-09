Ex-head of Financial Police compensates for damage of 20 mln soms

Ex-chairman of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan Bakir Tairov compensated for damage to the state in the amount of 20 million soms. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Tairov is kept in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security. The issue of changing preventive measure for him will be considered in the near future.

Ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Bakir Tairov, was detained on December 10, 2020. According to the investigation, the former official, under the pretext of financing one of the political parties, forced one of the heads of state bodies to hand him over the money.